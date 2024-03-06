Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expands By 10.3%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $773.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,772. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $466.80 and a one year high of $775.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

