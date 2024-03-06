Short Interest in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Expands By 10.7%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DallasNews Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DALN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 25,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,234. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.85%.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

DallasNews Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.