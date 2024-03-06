Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Grows By 6.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

