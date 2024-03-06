Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Rises By 12.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 78,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

