Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Rises By 11.8%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,278. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

