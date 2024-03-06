Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Declines By 7.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

