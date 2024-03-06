Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 7.4%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

FMX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.34. 266,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.