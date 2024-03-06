Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 7.4%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.2 %

FMX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.34. 266,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.