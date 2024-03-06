Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expands By 10.1%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 167,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,894. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.