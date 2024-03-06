Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 4.3%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.19 and last traded at $94.19. 48,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 586,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,334 shares of company stock worth $10,074,673 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.