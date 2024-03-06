SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $628.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00016386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00023731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,003.28 or 1.00109806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00151237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8790439 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $332,930,584.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

