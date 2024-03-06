SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $860.28 million and approximately $333.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004011 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,252.50 or 1.00142330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00147763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.87944695 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $297,025,820.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

