SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Down 6.1%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 6,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
SJM Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
SJM Company Profile
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
