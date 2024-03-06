Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.65

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 10158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Sodexo Stock Down 26.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.8045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 27.61%.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

