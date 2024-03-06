SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.21

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 230218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.