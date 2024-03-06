SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.67

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.02 ($0.08), with a volume of 11326266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31. The firm has a market cap of £231.60 million, a P/E ratio of -766.00 and a beta of 1.10.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

