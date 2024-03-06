Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Southland Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Southland stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Southland has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $316.19 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Southland

In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Frankie S. Renda bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,613.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,389.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 35,719 shares of company stock worth $182,511 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLND. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southland by 1,458.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Southland in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southland in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Southland in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southland in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.