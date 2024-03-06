SPACE ID (ID) Price Up 17.5% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $327.15 million and approximately $126.43 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.60248659 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $105,878,161.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

