Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 9.1%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

