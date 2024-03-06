Spell Token Market Cap Tops $140.25 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $140.25 million and $51.06 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

