Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.240-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.8 million. Spire Global also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.360–0.270 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 853.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 998,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 725,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

