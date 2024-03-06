Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 1,306,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,828. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

