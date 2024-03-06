Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 743.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,526. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

