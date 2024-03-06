StockNews.com Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

LRN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. 770,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,139. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

