Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.50

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 45749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

