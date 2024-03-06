T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading 0.1% Higher

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRWGet Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.15. 3,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

