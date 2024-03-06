Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 543,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,598,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $36,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 989,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

