Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires 469,548 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.50% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,587. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

