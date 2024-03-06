Tejara Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers comprises about 2.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $4,844,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $25,599,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 370,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.1 %

STNG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 942,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,494. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

