Tejara Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Kenvue accounts for 1.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 17,391,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,994,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

