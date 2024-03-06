Tejara Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 13,614 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

