Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.32% of The GEO Group worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 960,968 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in The GEO Group by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 1,722,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

