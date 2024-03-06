Tejara Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,521 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.1 %

RNW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 434,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

