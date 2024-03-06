Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.12% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 1.2 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 224,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.