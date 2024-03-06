Tejara Capital Ltd Has $392,000 Stock Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRYFree Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,050,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRY. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 549,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,525. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

