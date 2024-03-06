Tejara Capital Ltd Has $4.15 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 929,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,854. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.