Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $826,000 in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TORM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TORM by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

TORM Trading Up 1.1 %

TRMD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 618,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.16. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

