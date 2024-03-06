Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases 2,253 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Telesat makes up approximately 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.09% of Telesat worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Telesat during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Telesat by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 41,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

About Telesat

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.