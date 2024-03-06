Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.28% of scPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 1,901,770 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,869.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 964,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 223,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,982. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

