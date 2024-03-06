Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,000 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 559,051 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 505,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,631. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

