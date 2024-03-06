Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Terex Stock Down 1.5 %

Terex stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Terex by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

