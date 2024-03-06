Terex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Terex Stock Down 1.5 %

TEX stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

