Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $845.24 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001804 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,804,399,083,058 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,167,824,774 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

