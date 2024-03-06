Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.19

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 11150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Terumo last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terumo Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

