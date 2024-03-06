Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $189.25 and last traded at $189.73. Approximately 61,265,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,661,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.64.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,206 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

