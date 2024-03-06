Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) President Regina A. Tobin Sells 3,064 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 547,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

