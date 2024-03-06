Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.48 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $71.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,119,794 coins and its circulating supply is 973,346,111 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

