TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Trading Up 0.8%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 67,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 153,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

TH International Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TH International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TH International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TH International during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TH International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

