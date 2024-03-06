Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D (LON:DO1D) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D (LON:DO1D – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of DO1D stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £196,750.00 and a PE ratio of -125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
About Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D
