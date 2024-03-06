The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,789. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $375.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

