The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $34,915,320.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.